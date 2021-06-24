Zacks: Brokerages Expect Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.34 Billion

Analysts expect Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) to report sales of $22.34 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.18 billion and the lowest is $21.50 billion. Valero Energy posted sales of $10.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 114.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full year sales of $90.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $87.70 billion to $93.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $99.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $84.87 billion to $115.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Valero Energy.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.18. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VLO shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.94.

NYSE VLO opened at $80.85 on Thursday. Valero Energy has a one year low of $35.44 and a one year high of $84.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.90, a PEG ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -125.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $501,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 1,170.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 905,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,226,000 after buying an additional 834,284 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after buying an additional 8,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Valero Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 831,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,039,000 after buying an additional 10,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

