Zadar Ventures (OTCMKTS:ZADDF) versus AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Head to Head Survey

AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) and Zadar Ventures (OTCMKTS:ZADDF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AMS and Zadar Ventures’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMS $4.17 billion 1.27 -$15.00 million N/A N/A Zadar Ventures N/A N/A -$240,000.00 N/A N/A

Zadar Ventures has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AMS.

Volatility & Risk

AMS has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zadar Ventures has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for AMS and Zadar Ventures, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMS 2 3 3 0 2.13 Zadar Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares AMS and Zadar Ventures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMS -0.96% 8.38% 3.39% Zadar Ventures N/A -85.13% -63.74%

Summary

AMS beats Zadar Ventures on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AMS

ams AG designs, manufactures, and sells analog and analog intensive mixed signal integrated circuits in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and OSRAM segments. It offers 3D, audio, capacitive, CMOS image, light, medical and health, position, power management, temperature, and smart light management sensors; wireless sensor nodes; sensor interfaces; and analog and mixed signal application specific integrated circuit solutions for the automotive, industry, medical, and smart building, as well as mobile, consumer, and communication markets. The company also provides light detection and ranging, a sensing technology for remote object detection and ranging using a light source and receiver. The company was formerly known as austriamicrosystems AG and changed its name to ams AG in May 2012. ams AG was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in PremstÃ¤tten, Austria.

About Zadar Ventures

Zadar Ventures Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

