Zano Reaches 1-Day Volume of $63,620.00 (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. One Zano coin can now be purchased for $2.13 or 0.00006114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zano has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. Zano has a total market capitalization of $22.84 million and $63,620.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zano alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,945.62 or 1.00066184 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00029887 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00007905 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $110.43 or 0.00316201 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.01 or 0.00380885 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $257.10 or 0.00736187 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00006141 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00058241 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003731 BTC.

Zano Coin Profile

ZANO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,727,242 coins and its circulating supply is 10,697,742 coins. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official website is zano.org . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.