ZClassic Trading Up 2.6% Over Last Week (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000564 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZClassic has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $1.80 million and $10,558.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.99 or 0.00326243 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00119160 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.33 or 0.00185758 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00009353 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004913 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,232,340 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

