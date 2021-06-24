Zen Protocol (ZP) Price Down 31.3% Over Last Week

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. One Zen Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zen Protocol has a total market capitalization of $906,116.72 and $2.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zen Protocol has traded 31.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zen Protocol alerts:

Sora (XOR) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $190.88 or 0.00544217 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000268 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.25 or 0.00166072 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000461 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001044 BTC.

About Zen Protocol

ZP is a coin. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zen Protocol is www.zenprotocol.com . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

Buying and Selling Zen Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zen Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zen Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zen Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zen Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.