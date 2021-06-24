Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $320.17 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) will announce sales of $320.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Zendesk’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $319.22 million and the highest is $322.00 million. Zendesk posted sales of $246.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full-year sales of $1.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Zendesk.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 20.58% and a negative return on equity of 27.25%. The firm had revenue of $298.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.50 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on ZEN shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.27.

In other news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.41, for a total value of $702,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,582.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total value of $6,574,668.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 837,631 shares in the company, valued at $125,519,005.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 200,508 shares of company stock worth $28,154,404. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 1,428.6% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Zendesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Zendesk during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZEN opened at $146.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.21. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of -75.84 and a beta of 1.23. Zendesk has a 1-year low of $81.10 and a 1-year high of $166.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

