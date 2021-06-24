Zenfuse Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.65 Million (ZEFU)

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. One Zenfuse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0469 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zenfuse has traded 50.5% lower against the US dollar. Zenfuse has a market capitalization of $2.65 million and $159,999.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00055488 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003497 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00020943 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $212.59 or 0.00611223 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00039837 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000292 BTC.

About Zenfuse

Zenfuse (CRYPTO:ZEFU) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,495,947 coins. The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse . Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zenfuse’s official website is zenfuse.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Zenfuse Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zenfuse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zenfuse using one of the exchanges listed above.

