Zigcoin (ZIG) Hits Market Cap of $6.64 Million

Zigcoin (CURRENCY:ZIG) traded up 26.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. Zigcoin has a total market cap of $6.64 million and $961,516.00 worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zigcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0526 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zigcoin has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00055123 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003505 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00020532 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $216.72 or 0.00620037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00040382 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Zigcoin Profile

Zigcoin is a coin. Its launch date was April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,149,666 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

Buying and Selling Zigcoin

