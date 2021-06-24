ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 20,118 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,186,366 shares.The stock last traded at $46.75 and had previously closed at $44.55.

Several research analysts have commented on ZIM shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Clarkson Capital lifted their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.86.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Equities analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 18.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZIM. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at $77,436,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Evermore Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at $4,651,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter worth $609,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter worth $37,000. 24.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

