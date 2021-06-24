ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Price Hits $0.0043 on Major Exchanges

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. Over the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. ZIMBOCASH has a total market capitalization of $4.87 million and $25,447.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZIMBOCASH coin can currently be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00046979 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.35 or 0.00101562 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.72 or 0.00162945 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000181 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003143 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,793.03 or 0.99960211 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,127,155,655 coins. The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash . ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZIMBOCASH

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZIMBOCASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZIMBOCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

