ZINC Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8.00 (ZINC)

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. Over the last seven days, ZINC has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. ZINC has a market capitalization of $56,948.40 and approximately $8.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZINC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00054485 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003453 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00020409 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.37 or 0.00610457 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00040441 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000292 BTC.

About ZINC

ZINC (ZINC) is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official website is zinc.work . ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

ZINC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZINC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZINC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

