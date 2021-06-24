ZrCoin Trading 5.2% Higher Over Last Week (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. In the last seven days, ZrCoin has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. One ZrCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000572 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZrCoin has a market capitalization of $995,665.42 and approximately $53,604.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002869 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00047424 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.94 or 0.00100219 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.33 or 0.00164437 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000183 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,737.58 or 0.99632865 BTC.

ZrCoin Profile

ZrCoin was first traded on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 coins. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZrCoin is zrcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZrCoin is a cryptocurrency backed by synthetic Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2), a refractory material with high plasticity and corrosion resistant properties extracted from waste materials,. ZrCoin (ZRC) is a Waves-based asset and it represents one Kg of Synth. ZrО2. An Initial Coin Offering took place to fund the production and distribution of the material. The token will then be purchased at the market value of Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2). Investors will also be able to exchange their ZrCoins for the company’s stock if the company is eligible for IPO or to exchange it for BTC, fiat or other cryptos in independent exchanges that wish to list ZrCoin. “

Buying and Selling ZrCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZrCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZrCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

