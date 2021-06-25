$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) will announce $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Telos’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.05. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Telos will report full-year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Telos.

Get Telos alerts:

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $44.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.65 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TLS. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Telos from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Telos from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their price target on Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Telos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.88.

In other Telos news, SVP Brendan D. Malloy sold 459,065 shares of Telos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $15,149,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 211,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,969,534. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John B. Wood sold 963,154 shares of Telos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $31,784,082.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,695,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,953,579. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,106,628 shares of company stock valued at $102,535,124 in the last three months. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TLS. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telos during the 4th quarter worth about $554,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Telos during the 4th quarter worth about $9,532,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Telos during the 4th quarter worth about $1,621,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Telos during the 4th quarter worth about $1,237,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telos during the 4th quarter worth about $17,731,000. Institutional investors own 33.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TLS opened at $34.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 861.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Telos has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $41.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.35.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Telos (TLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.