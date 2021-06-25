$0.02 EPS Expected for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) will announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Livent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.05. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Livent will report full year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Livent.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.78 million. Livent had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS.

LTHM has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Livent in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Livent in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Livent in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.91.

Shares of Livent stock opened at $18.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -153.67 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.36. Livent has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $23.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Livent by 212.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Livent in the first quarter valued at $240,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Livent in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Livent by 220.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Livent during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

