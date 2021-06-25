-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for 9 Meters Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is ($0.03). 9 Meters Biopharma also posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 9 Meters Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for 9 Meters Biopharma.

Get 9 Meters Biopharma alerts:

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03).

NMTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Brookline Capital Acquisition reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.71.

In other 9 Meters Biopharma news, CEO John Temperato purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,077,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,522. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward J. Sitar purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 179,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,338. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 450,000 shares of company stock worth $450,000 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NMTR. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,498 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in 9 Meters Biopharma by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 113,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 19,833 shares during the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMTR opened at $1.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of -0.09. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $2.26.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on patients with rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease, as well as for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is developing Larazotide, an 8-amino acid peptide, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease; and NM-002, a long-acting glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat SBS.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 9 Meters Biopharma (NMTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.