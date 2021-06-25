$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) to post $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. Oceaneering International reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 135.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Oceaneering International.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $437.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.05 million. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 8.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OII shares. TheStreet raised Oceaneering International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America upgraded Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oceaneering International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OII. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Oceaneering International by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Oceaneering International by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 226,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 274,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OII traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.72. 2,062,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,285. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 3.55. Oceaneering International has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oceaneering International (OII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.