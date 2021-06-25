-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) will report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for BrainsWay’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). BrainsWay posted earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BrainsWay will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.23). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.07). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BrainsWay.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 million. BrainsWay had a negative net margin of 19.44% and a negative return on equity of 15.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of BrainsWay in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Northland Securities assumed coverage on BrainsWay in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BrainsWay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of BrainsWay stock opened at $10.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.65 and a beta of 1.29. BrainsWay has a fifty-two week low of $5.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BrainsWay during the first quarter valued at $9,163,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in BrainsWay by 135.1% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 756,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,835,000 after buying an additional 435,000 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in BrainsWay during the first quarter valued at $1,621,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BrainsWay during the first quarter valued at $1,173,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in BrainsWay during the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BrainsWay Company Profile

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

