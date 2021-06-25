$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.10. OptimizeRx posted earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover OptimizeRx.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $11.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 million.

OPRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on OptimizeRx from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on OptimizeRx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.80.

NASDAQ:OPRX opened at $61.41 on Friday. OptimizeRx has a fifty-two week low of $12.69 and a fifty-two week high of $63.98. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 2,047.68 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.03.

In other OptimizeRx news, President Miriam J. Paramore sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $85,517.10. Following the transaction, the president now owns 7,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,235.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total value of $707,652.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,652.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,151 shares of company stock worth $3,430,933 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,653,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,651,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 9,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,483,000. 64.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

