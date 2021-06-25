-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) to report earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Anavex Life Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Anavex Life Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.48). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.45). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Anavex Life Sciences.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Anavex Life Sciences from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Dawson James lifted their price objective on Anavex Life Sciences from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.38.

AVXL traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,052,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,047,944. Anavex Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $28.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 0.57.

In other news, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $1,696,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVXL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,397,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,743,000 after buying an additional 718,802 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,299,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,035,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,483,000 after buying an additional 242,093 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 1,687.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 179,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 169,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $1,779,000. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

