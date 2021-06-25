$0.14 EPS Expected for Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) will announce $0.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Select Interior Concepts’ earnings. Select Interior Concepts posted earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 207.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Select Interior Concepts will report full-year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.89 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Select Interior Concepts.

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $137.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.20 million. Select Interior Concepts had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 1.37%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Select Interior Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Select Interior Concepts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIC. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 57,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 371,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 972,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIC opened at $9.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.85. The company has a market capitalization of $251.55 million, a PE ratio of -31.77 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Select Interior Concepts has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $12.27.

Select Interior Concepts Company Profile

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

