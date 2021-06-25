-$0.26 EPS Expected for IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for IVERIC bio’s earnings. IVERIC bio reported earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IVERIC bio will report full year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.80). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.70). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover IVERIC bio.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, EVP Pravin Dugel sold 28,301 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $179,428.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in IVERIC bio by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in IVERIC bio by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in IVERIC bio by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IVERIC bio stock opened at $6.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.57. IVERIC bio has a 52-week low of $3.97 and a 52-week high of $7.98. The stock has a market cap of $546.43 million, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.68.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

