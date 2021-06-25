-$0.26 EPS Expected for IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 25th, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for IVERIC bio’s earnings. IVERIC bio reported earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IVERIC bio will report full year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.80). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.70). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover IVERIC bio.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, EVP Pravin Dugel sold 28,301 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $179,428.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in IVERIC bio by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in IVERIC bio by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in IVERIC bio by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IVERIC bio stock opened at $6.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.57. IVERIC bio has a 52-week low of $3.97 and a 52-week high of $7.98. The stock has a market cap of $546.43 million, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.68.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IVERIC bio (ISEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.