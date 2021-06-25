$0.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Textron’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the lowest is $0.60. Textron reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 407.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Textron will report full-year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Textron.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.23. Textron had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TXT shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.30.

Shares of Textron stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $67.15. 32,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,046. Textron has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $70.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

In other Textron news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $689,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXT. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 197.8% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 163,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after buying an additional 108,800 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 11.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,555,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $423,689,000 after buying an additional 794,825 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,065,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 214.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 60,277 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after buying an additional 41,099 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

