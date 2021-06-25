$0.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) to post earnings per share of $0.73 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Moelis & Company’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the lowest is $0.71. Moelis & Company posted earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 763.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will report full year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Moelis & Company.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.15. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 56.19% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $263.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

MC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.22.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 17,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total transaction of $998,887.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 112,166 shares of company stock worth $6,349,551 over the last 90 days. 17.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MC traded up $0.74 on Friday, reaching $56.17. 1,696,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,150. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.23. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.28 and a fifty-two week high of $59.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.60%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

