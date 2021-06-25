$0.82 EPS Expected for TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) This Quarter

Analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) will report earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. TriNet Group posted earnings of $2.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 59.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $3.92. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow TriNet Group.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. TriNet Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.75.

In other news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $32,631.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,550.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,536,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $201,958.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,867 shares of company stock worth $5,169,524 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in TriNet Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TriNet Group during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in TriNet Group during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TNET stock traded up $1.13 on Friday, reaching $74.39. 660,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,359. TriNet Group has a 52 week low of $56.91 and a 52 week high of $87.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.96.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

