$0.95 EPS Expected for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) to post $0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ultra Clean’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.93. Ultra Clean reported earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ultra Clean will report full-year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $4.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ultra Clean.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $417.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.80 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UCTT shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

Shares of NASDAQ UCTT traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.27. The stock had a trading volume of 5,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,602. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.42. Ultra Clean has a fifty-two week low of $19.08 and a fifty-two week high of $65.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.84.

In related news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 7,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total value of $458,077.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,369 shares in the company, valued at $8,758,540.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Joe Williams sold 7,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.88, for a total transaction of $392,389.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,724,205.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,087,185 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 1.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 0.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Ultra Clean by 1.4% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ultra Clean by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

