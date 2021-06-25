$0.98 EPS Expected for ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) to report earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for ICF International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.04. ICF International reported earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ICF International will report full year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $4.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ICF International.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.28. ICF International had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $378.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ICFI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barrington Research boosted their target price on ICF International from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on ICF International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.75.

In related news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $477,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,754 shares in the company, valued at $4,465,007. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $226,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICFI. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ICF International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ICF International by 152.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of ICF International by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ICF International by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ICF International by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 13,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICF International stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.66. 435,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,548. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ICF International has a twelve month low of $58.95 and a twelve month high of $102.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.43%.

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

