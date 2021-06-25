$1.11 EPS Expected for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to post earnings per share of $1.11 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the lowest is $0.99. U.S. Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 170.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $5.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

USB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.04.

In other news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $514,947.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,118.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $1,536,750.00. Insiders have sold a total of 312,153 shares of company stock valued at $18,005,134 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.85. 4,920,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,294,675. The company has a market capitalization of $86.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.20. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $34.01 and a one year high of $62.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

