$1.21 Billion in Sales Expected for CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) will post $1.21 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CVR Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.15 billion and the highest is $1.27 billion. CVR Energy posted sales of $675.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 79.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that CVR Energy will report full year sales of $5.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 billion to $5.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.59 billion to $5.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CVR Energy.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.16). CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Tudor Pickering lowered CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on CVR Energy from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in CVR Energy by 107.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the first quarter worth $130,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the first quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVI opened at $19.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. CVR Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $27.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.12.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CVR Energy (CVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.