$1.46 Billion in Sales Expected for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) will post sales of $1.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.70 billion. Las Vegas Sands posted sales of $98.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,389.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full-year sales of $7.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.54 billion to $7.87 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $10.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.09 billion to $11.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Las Vegas Sands.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 64.84% and a negative return on equity of 47.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on LVS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.68.

NYSE LVS opened at $51.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. Las Vegas Sands has a 12-month low of $42.58 and a 12-month high of $66.76.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,251,211 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $134,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,970 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 250,423 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $15,215,000 after acquiring an additional 11,469 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,942,612 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $118,033,000 after acquiring an additional 614,694 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 183.7% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 10,281 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 6,657 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 365.4% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,603 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 20,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.06% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

