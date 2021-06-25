$1.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kadant’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.59 and the lowest is $1.42. Kadant posted earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Kadant will report full year earnings of $6.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $6.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.98. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kadant.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $172.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.02 million. Kadant had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KAI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Kadant from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

In related news, Director Erin L. Russell sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Tully sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.91, for a total transaction of $160,633.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,838.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,150 shares of company stock valued at $551,558 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KAI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 849,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,789,000 after buying an additional 44,942 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after buying an additional 6,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kadant in the 4th quarter worth $357,000. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KAI stock traded down $4.71 on Friday, hitting $178.65. 126,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,692. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.33. Kadant has a 52 week low of $93.17 and a 52 week high of $189.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Kadant’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies critical components and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, profiling systems, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

