$1.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.54 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for LHC Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.63 and the lowest is $1.49. LHC Group posted earnings of $1.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full-year earnings of $6.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.47 to $7.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for LHC Group.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $524.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.92 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 11.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LHC Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.11.

In other LHC Group news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total transaction of $1,008,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,242,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in LHC Group by 849.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 756,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $144,622,000 after buying an additional 676,672 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in LHC Group in the 4th quarter worth about $55,369,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in LHC Group by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 518,935 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $99,226,000 after buying an additional 222,709 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in LHC Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,828,526 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $923,261,000 after buying an additional 101,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in LHC Group by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 732,944 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $140,146,000 after buying an additional 87,325 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LHCG traded up $2.15 on Friday, reaching $204.29. 400,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,398. LHC Group has a 12 month low of $164.70 and a 12 month high of $236.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $200.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 51.59, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.41.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

