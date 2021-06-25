$1.55 Billion in Sales Expected for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) will report sales of $1.55 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.53 billion and the highest is $1.55 billion. Microchip Technology reported sales of $1.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full year sales of $6.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.25 billion to $6.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.48 billion to $6.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Microchip Technology.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCHP. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.11.

MCHP stock opened at $149.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.05. Microchip Technology has a 12-month low of $95.53 and a 12-month high of $166.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.413 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 28.16%.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 2,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total value of $368,702.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,000.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $175,787.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,192 shares of company stock worth $930,015. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

