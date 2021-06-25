$1.62 Billion in Sales Expected for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) will announce sales of $1.62 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for NCR’s earnings. NCR posted sales of $1.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that NCR will report full year sales of $7.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.74 billion to $7.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.20 billion to $8.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover NCR.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. NCR had a positive return on equity of 23.42% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NCR from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

In other news, EVP Adrian Button sold 8,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $403,589.60. Also, COO Owen J. Sullivan sold 102,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $4,836,206.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,615 shares in the company, valued at $12,277,193.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NCR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,963,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in NCR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,038,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in NCR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,531,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NCR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $965,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NCR by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,612,865 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $213,008,000 after buying an additional 952,774 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NCR opened at $45.96 on Friday. NCR has a 52-week low of $15.63 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.45 and a beta of 1.81.

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

