$1.62 Million in Sales Expected for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) will post $1.62 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.45 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $800,000.00. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $11.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.93 million to $16.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.68 million, with estimates ranging from $12.29 million to $13.07 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Eiger BioPharmaceuticals.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.97 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EIGR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EIGR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Forefront Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

EIGR opened at $9.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.36. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $13.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 9.62 and a current ratio of 9.70.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

