$1.99 Billion in Sales Expected for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) will announce sales of $1.99 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.06 billion. Santander Consumer USA reported sales of $1.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will report full-year sales of $8.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.90 billion to $8.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.01 billion to $9.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Santander Consumer USA.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.97. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

SC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Santander Consumer USA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.90.

Santander Consumer USA stock opened at $37.18 on Friday. Santander Consumer USA has a twelve month low of $16.03 and a twelve month high of $39.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.78. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 51.93, a current ratio of 51.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.66%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 4th quarter valued at $790,000. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 1st quarter valued at $1,256,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 1st quarter valued at $558,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 205.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 37,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,622,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,806,000 after buying an additional 2,498,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

