1,000,000 Shares in Omega Alpha SPAC (NASDAQ:OMEG) Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC (NASDAQ:OMEG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,900,000. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 6.99% of Omega Alpha SPAC as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC in the first quarter worth $181,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC in the first quarter worth $317,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC in the first quarter worth $990,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC in the first quarter worth $1,306,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC in the first quarter worth $1,375,000. 91.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omega Alpha SPAC alerts:

NASDAQ OMEG opened at $9.89 on Friday. Omega Alpha SPAC has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.93.

Omega Alpha SPAC focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Alpha SPAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Alpha SPAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.