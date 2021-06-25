$12.52 Million in Sales Expected for Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) to announce sales of $12.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Genasys’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.60 million and the lowest is $12.43 million. Genasys posted sales of $11.97 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Genasys will report full-year sales of $46.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $45.68 million to $46.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $54.33 million, with estimates ranging from $54.30 million to $54.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Genasys.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 million. Genasys had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 23.40%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.81.

GNSS opened at $5.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $190.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.54. Genasys has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $8.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.91.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genasys during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Genasys by 307.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Genasys during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Genasys by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genasys during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.56% of the company’s stock.

About Genasys

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

