12,070 Shares in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Bought by GoodHaven Capital Management LLC

GoodHaven Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,070 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,555,000. Facebook accounts for 2.7% of GoodHaven Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 65.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.99, for a total value of $84,247.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,995,841.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.07, for a total transaction of $26,364,711.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,224,267 shares of company stock valued at $709,731,162. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.93.

Facebook stock traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $340.87. 512,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,236,056. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.17. The stock has a market cap of $966.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.11 and a 52 week high of $344.90.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. Facebook’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.