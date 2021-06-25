120,900 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Acquired by AO Asset Management LP

AO Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 120,900 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,152,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,261 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 334.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 223,340 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,838,000 after acquiring an additional 171,893 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 39,426 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 382,742 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,134,000 after acquiring an additional 187,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total transaction of $7,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 424,355 shares of company stock valued at $59,131,240 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.58.

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.24. The company had a trading volume of 137,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,010,135. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.99. The firm has a market cap of $125.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.15 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

