$123.07 Million in Sales Expected for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) will report $123.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $119.13 million to $125.10 million. U.S. Physical Therapy posted sales of $83.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full-year sales of $482.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $470.25 million to $488.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $511.03 million, with estimates ranging from $501.94 million to $519.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for U.S. Physical Therapy.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $112.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.36 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 14.19%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $116.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.47. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1-year low of $72.65 and a 1-year high of $143.67. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.89 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 46.82%.

In other news, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,250 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,819 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $214,623.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,069 shares of company stock worth $604,874 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 4,740.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

