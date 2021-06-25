$128.88 Million in Sales Expected for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) to post sales of $128.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Carnival Co. &’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $335.71 million and the lowest is $26.00 million. Carnival Co. & posted sales of $740.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 82.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will report full year sales of $3.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $5.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $18.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.86 billion to $20.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Carnival Co. &.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 1,375.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The business had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.00 million.

CCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Carnival Co. & from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.06.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $27.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.12. Carnival Co. & has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 754,605 shares in the company, valued at $20,751,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $2,491,549.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,304,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,620,262.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCL. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 102,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 44,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 23,031 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth about $343,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth about $2,096,000. Institutional investors own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

