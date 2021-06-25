$15.30 Million in Sales Expected for The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) will report sales of $15.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Lion Electric’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.00 million and the lowest is $13.90 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Lion Electric will report full year sales of $101.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $74.10 million to $124.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $371.23 million, with estimates ranging from $225.00 million to $506.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Lion Electric.

Get The Lion Electric alerts:

The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on The Lion Electric in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. National Bankshares set a $20.00 price objective on The Lion Electric and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Desjardins assumed coverage on The Lion Electric in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on The Lion Electric in a report on Friday, May 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, National Bank of Canada started coverage on The Lion Electric in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of The Lion Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Lion Electric in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Lion Electric in the first quarter valued at $190,000. Exos Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Lion Electric by 2,241.4% in the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 11,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Lion Electric in the first quarter valued at $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEV opened at $19.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.14. The Lion Electric has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $35.25.

About The Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It creates, designs, and manufactures all-electric class 5 to class 8 commercial urban trucks, and all-electric buses and minibuses for the school, paratransit, and mass transit segments. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Lion Electric (LEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.