164,800 Shares in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (OTCMKTS:SSAAU) Bought by Silver Rock Financial LP

Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (OTCMKTS:SSAAU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 164,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SSAAU. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the 1st quarter worth $406,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 1st quarter worth about $497,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the 1st quarter valued at about $497,000.

Shares of SSAAU stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $9.94. 3,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,215. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.98.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

