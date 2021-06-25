$17.41 Million in Sales Expected for Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) to report sales of $17.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.46 million and the lowest is $8.07 million. Theravance Biopharma posted sales of $15.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full year sales of $72.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $36.00 million to $111.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $207.67 million, with estimates ranging from $115.19 million to $330.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Theravance Biopharma.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $14.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.50 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TBPH shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 90,026 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan grew its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 58,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Theravance Biopharma stock opened at $17.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.90. Theravance Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $14.48 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

