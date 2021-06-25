176,253 Shares in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) Bought by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 176,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth $146,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at $243,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at $694,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at $1,942,000. Institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

SNRH stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.78.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

