181,993 Shares in Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCCU) Bought by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCCU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 181,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HCCCU. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Capital in the 1st quarter worth $2,107,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Capital in the first quarter worth $1,481,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Capital in the first quarter worth $987,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Capital in the first quarter worth $325,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Capital in the first quarter worth $247,000.

Shares of Healthcare Capital stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. Healthcare Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98.

Healthcare Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

