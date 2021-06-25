1irstcoin (FST) Achieves Market Cap of $15.02 Million

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded down 12.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. 1irstcoin has a market capitalization of $15.02 million and approximately $36,882.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded down 21.2% against the dollar. One 1irstcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00001338 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $183.01 or 0.00570618 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000036 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000485 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin Coin Profile

1irstcoin (CRYPTO:FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,985,097 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

