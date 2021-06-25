$2.06 EPS Expected for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.92. Willis Towers Watson Public posted earnings per share of $1.80 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will report full-year earnings of $12.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.31 to $13.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $13.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.35 to $14.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Willis Towers Watson Public.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WLTW shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,047,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,962,000 after acquiring an additional 739,568 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 18.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,919,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,117,000 after acquiring an additional 452,136 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter worth about $572,200,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 8.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,782,000 after acquiring an additional 189,027 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 22.0% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,393,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,753,000 after acquiring an additional 431,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLTW traded up $3.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $235.72. 51,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,266,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.39. The company has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.81. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12 month low of $179.31 and a 12 month high of $271.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 24.27%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

