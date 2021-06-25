$2.26 EPS Expected for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) to post earnings of $2.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.98 and the highest is $2.63. Oshkosh reported earnings of $1.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full-year earnings of $6.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $7.14. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.60 to $9.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Oshkosh.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OSK shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $148.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Oshkosh has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.07.

OSK traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.36. 798,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,525. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.57. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $66.74 and a fifty-two week high of $137.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is 26.72%.

In other Oshkosh news, VP R Scott Grennier sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total transaction of $508,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 20,000 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $2,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,080,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,757 shares of company stock worth $9,805,046. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Oshkosh by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 7.9% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

