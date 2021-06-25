$21.99 Billion in Sales Expected for Ford Motor (NYSE:F) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ford Motor (NYSE:F) will announce $21.99 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $24.08 billion and the lowest is $19.90 billion. Ford Motor reported sales of $16.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full year sales of $125.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $120.52 billion to $129.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $150.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $140.04 billion to $156.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ford Motor.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on F. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.01.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $554,475.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,276,559.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,864,852 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,452,844,000 after acquiring an additional 10,258,701 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,558,528 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $874,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929,556 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,721,289 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $357,986,000 after purchasing an additional 925,484 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $346,847,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,337,177 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $396,130,000 after purchasing an additional 127,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $15.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.16. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $16.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.35.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

